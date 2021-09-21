Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 26.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.58. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.