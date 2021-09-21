Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Grows By 25.0%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELEZY stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

