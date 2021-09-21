Short Interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Decreases By 21.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 16,660,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 169,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,800. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 106,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

