Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Declines By 22.5%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 758,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evogene stock remained flat at $$2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

