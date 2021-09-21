Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Declines By 27.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 562.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $76.67.

