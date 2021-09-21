Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Drops By 26.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

