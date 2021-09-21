Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 26.4%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SRET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,609. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.