Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Grows By 41.9%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IKONICS stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. IKONICS has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a P/E ratio of 379.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

