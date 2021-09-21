Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Decreases By 20.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inhibrx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 74,440 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 4,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

