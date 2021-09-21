Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Decreases By 25.8%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ISIG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

