Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Grows By 36.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in inTEST by 66,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,367. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

