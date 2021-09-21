Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Grows By 33.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,610.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
