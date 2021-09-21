Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Grows By 33.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,610.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

