Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Drops By 21.4%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock remained flat at $$49.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,364. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.