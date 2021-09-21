Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expands By 26.3%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLAC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.58. 1,160,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,270. KLA has a twelve month low of $177.54 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

