Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expands By 24.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 797,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

MERC stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

