Short Interest in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Grows By 36.7%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 260,200 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
In other Net Element news, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $44,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $48,963.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,368 shares of company stock valued at $772,655. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Net Element
Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.
