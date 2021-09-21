Short Interest in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expands By 25.7%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $73,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVB stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.