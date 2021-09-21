Short Interest in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Decreases By 24.7%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,643. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. OptiNose has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

