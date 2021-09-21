Short Interest in Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Rises By 20.6%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OROXF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Orosur Mining has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
About Orosur Mining
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.