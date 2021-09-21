Short Interest in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Increases By 39.2%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of PFGC stock remained flat at $$45.20 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

