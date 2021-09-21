Short Interest in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expands By 25.2%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189,507 shares of company stock worth $70,165,343 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

