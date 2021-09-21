Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Expands By 40.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

NYSE RFL opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Rafael has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $623.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rafael by 122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rafael during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

