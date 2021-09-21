Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Rises By 21.4%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,363,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 324.7 days.

RSGUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.