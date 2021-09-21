Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expands By 37.9%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 971,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $549,108. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,175. The company has a market capitalization of $791.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.