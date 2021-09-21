Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Grows By 26.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

