Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Expands By 36.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $143.68 on Tuesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

