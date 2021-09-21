Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expands By 25.8%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $626,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 15.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,552 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Gap by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in The Gap by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 8,109,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

