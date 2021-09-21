Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Declines By 23.8%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

TRVI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,910. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

