Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Decreases By 28.3%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

UMBF stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

