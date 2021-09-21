Short Interest in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Drops By 24.1%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

