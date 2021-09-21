Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 200,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

