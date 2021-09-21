Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in August

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,352,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 5,149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 542.9 days.

Shares of SHTDF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

