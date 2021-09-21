Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

COHR opened at $250.76 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

