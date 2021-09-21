Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after buying an additional 196,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.30. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

