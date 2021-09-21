Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 483 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 162.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

