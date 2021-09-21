Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,900 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Badger Meter by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after buying an additional 88,208 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

