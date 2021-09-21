Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,400 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.44.

Shares of PKG opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

