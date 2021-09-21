SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

