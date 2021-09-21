Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 39,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.44 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

