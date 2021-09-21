SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares Up 1.4%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.81 and last traded at C$30.63. 344,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 433,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRU.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.21.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

