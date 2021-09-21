Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.