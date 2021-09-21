Soda Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and $3.03 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

