Sofos Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sofos Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYD. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 232.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,481. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

