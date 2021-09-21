Sofos Investments Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.57. The stock had a trading volume of 217,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

