Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 695,290 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 165.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 281,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 175,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sogou by 44.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 912,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sogou by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

