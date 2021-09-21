Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 695,290 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.90.
The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.
Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.
