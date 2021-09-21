Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 45.9% in August

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

