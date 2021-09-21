Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.46 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00169883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.62 or 0.06698579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.39 or 0.99375641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 83,918,300 coins and its circulating supply is 75,103,391 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

