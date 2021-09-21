SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246,127 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.97 during trading on Tuesday. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.