SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,759,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246,127 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.97 during trading on Tuesday. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

