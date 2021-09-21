SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 75.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

