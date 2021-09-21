SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $105.89 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

